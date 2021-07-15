Perry County levee repairs complete after 2019 flooding caused multiple breaches

CONWAY, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday that they have almost completed repairs to the Perry County levee.

According to the Corps, the levee was damaged during historic spring flooding in 2019 when the entire levee system was breached in nine locations and damaged in 19 areas.

Officials say the total cost of those repairs was about $1.1 million.

Corps officials say 11 Arkansas levees were damaged or breached during the 2019 flooding, with work continuing to restore other levees to their authorized levels to manage future flood risk.