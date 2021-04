LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Another quick-moving front will swing into the state of Arkansas this Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Not only does this date pose our next best chance of rain, but it also comes with the chance to see isolated severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a SLIGHT (15%) RISK for isolated severe storms in the areas highlighted by yellow on the map below - that includes much of the state. The MARGINAL (5%) RISK highlighted by green indicated in north Arkansas shows where severe storms may still occur, there's just a lower probability of formation.