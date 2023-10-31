LITTLE ROCK, Ark- Halloween is meant to be enjoyed by all, including our fury friends. It’s surrounded by snacks, candy, and all types of goodies; but can also be a spooky experience for pets.

From strangers constantly knocking on doors, to being tempted to eat treats that can contain harmful ingredients. However, Dr. Kelsie Campbell from the Cantrell Animal Clinic says, you can protect your pets, and shares the following tips to tell you how:

Don’t feed pets Halloween treats. Raisins can cause your pet’s kidneys to fail, and candy may contain substances toxic to pets, such as chocolate or xylitol (a common sugar substitute found in sugar-free candies and gum). Often times you won’t be able to tell what a treat or piece of candy contains just by looking at it. So, it’s best to stay away from all candy.

Make sure your pets have proper identification (microchip, collar, and ID tag) if you are going out trick-or-treating. Doing so will make it easy for someone to contact you and return them home in case they escape through an open door while you’re distracted by trick-or-treaters.

Keep lit candles, jack-o-lanterns, and other Halloween decorations out of your pet’s reach.

Keep all human costume pieces away from pets, along with glow sticks, decorations, batteries, and other holiday items. When chewed, glow stick items can release liquid that can make pets drool excessively or act strangely (though it isn’t likely to be harmful). Other costume parts and decorations might cause choking, internal injury, or illness.

Keep your pet calm by putting them in a quiet room away from trick-or-treaters.

Dr. Campbell says if your pet happens to get into your treats and consumes them, take them to the Veterinary ER immediately.