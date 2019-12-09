Photo released of suspected Fayetteville officer shooter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Police in Florida have released a mugshot of the suspect in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Northwest Arkansas over the weekend.

Authorities with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of London T. Phillips, 35, to our sister station KNWA .

The mugshot is from 2012 when Phillips was arrested in Palm Beach County for domestic violence.

Phillips was shot and killed by law enforcement behind the Fayetteville Police Department after police say he fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr on Saturday night.