PHOTOS: Johnson County Deputies makes large drug bust

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — During the early morning hours of Sunday, November 17th, a deputy from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office that was assigned to criminal interdiction was able to intercept a vehicle carrying illegal weapons and narcotics.

The contact was made at the 45 meter marker of I-40 East. During the stop, the deputy established probable cause that the male driver was involved in illegal drug activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed almost 50 pounds of Marijuana, 65 grams of Meth, Opiods, 3 loaded firearms, drug paraphernalia and items directly related to the transfer of illegal proceeds from narcotics activity. The vehicle was driving from California to North Carolina.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. He was charged with Simultaneous Possession of Firearms & Drugs, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of A Schedule Four Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Carrying a Weapon. The narcotics, weapons, cash and vehicle were all seized by the drug task force.