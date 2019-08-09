PHOTOS: Mountainburg road washed out in flash flooding

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. – Heavy rain Friday morning triggered flash flooding that washed out a road.

The storms moved into Crawford County shortly after 5 a.m. and led to a water rescue of a stranded driver on Old Graphic Road. That’s according to storm reports from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa.

Around 7 a.m. there were reports of multiple homes being flooded and some had up to 14 inches of water inside.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a section of State Highway 282 had been closed because of high water. The Ash Street bridge was also reported to have been washed out by the flash flooding.

On the Mountainburg Police Department Facebook page, Ash Street was reported closed but by noon it was open again.