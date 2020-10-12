PIC Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas crews assist in Hurricane Delta recovery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas have dispatched 93 linemen and equipment to assist with power restoration efforts in Louisiana.

BECi once again sustained substantial damage to its infrastructure as a result of Hurricane Delta that swept through southwest Louisiana on Friday evening.

As of 10:00 p.m. Friday night, BECi lost power to all 43,000 meters, an event seen for the third time in its more than 80-year history including Hurricanes Rita in 2005, Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago and now with Delta.

The Hurricane Laura power restoration effort involved 1,200 lineworkers working for 36 days.

Line crews from other states, including Arkansas are either at BECi or on their way to assist with the current restoration effort.

BECi anticipates that its substations will be energized by Wednesday, Oct. 14. Transmission lines from one substation received damage and will have to be repaired using special off-road equipment and airboats.

Linemen have begun to assess and make repairs to service and tap lines – a level of restoration not seen until week two of Hurricane Laura power restoration. Hurricane Delta did not inflict the same level of devastation to BECi’s distribution infrastructure and did not destroy as much of the cooperative’s three-phase lines.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas crews include personnel from Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc., Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative of Ozark, C&L Electric of Star City, Craighead Electric of Jonesboro, First Electric of Jacksonville, Petit Jean Electric of Clinton and Southwest Arkansas Electric of Texarkana.