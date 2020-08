FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has added No. 8 Florida and No. 4 Georgia to the Razorbacks’ 2020 schedule that will feature 10 games against Southeastern Conference teams only.

The Razorbacks will travel to Gainesville for the first time since 2013 while the Bulldogs will make the trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2009. With the addition of Florida and Georgia to the schedule, Arkansas’ schedule now has all six SEC teams ranked in the preseason Coaches’ Poll – including No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M. The Razorbacks’ schedule is the only one among announced Power 5 schedules that has six preseason ranked teams.