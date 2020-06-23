Pine Bluff authorities investigating three separate fires on Monday

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Authorities in Pine Bluff trying to find the cause of three separate fires in the city that all happened Monday afternoon.

According to the reports, calls for two of the fires came in within minutes of each other.

One happened on South Elm Street and the other was on South Nebraska at the Old Big Banjo Pizza.

We were told the Department of Health was called to the scene and a firefighter was sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

The third fire happened Monday evening at the Planters Oil Company.

Two fire fighters were treated for heat exhaustion.