PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An auto and upholstery shop owner said he had thousands of dollars worth of vehicles stolen from his business.

The owner said someone posed as the vehicles’ owner, called tow truck companies, and had the cars moved to salvage yards.

“My friends run a garage down the street, and they called me and told me someone was up here towing my vehicles and when I came up here the vehicles were gone,” Lon Denton said.

Denton, a retired railroad worker and shop owner said last summer he was robbed of four cars and a truck that can never be replaced.

“It was very sentimental to me because I’ve never seen another vehicle like that,” Denton said. “And it was antique.”

Police reports show a 1963 Dodge pickup was taken to Andy’s Auto Towing in England, Arkansas and shortly after four cars would be taken, by a different tow company, to KNK Salvage Yard in White Hall.

“Foster’s towing brought a 70-something model pickup,” Jason Kelly, owner of KNK said. “They said they were hauling it for some guy, I don’t know who he is.”

After Denton tracked down all his vehicles, he got law enforcement involved to try to get his property back, but it was too late.

“They said they crushed it,” Denton said. “It really irritates you to the utmost and then when you go to the police to make a report, they treat you as if you committed the crime.”

Denton said he’s outraged that a stranger has freely come on to his business and took his property away.

“I’m sorry for his loss, but I was doing what I was required to do by law,” Kelly said.

“I didn’t give no one permission to come up in here and get my vehicles,” Denton said.

FOX 16 News spoke with Foster’s Towing company in Pine Bluff who said they had no comment on the matter.

Beaver Johnson of Johnson’s Towing, another company involved, said his actions were justified under Arkansas law.

Denton said he has filed a lawsuit in the matter in hopes of getting compensated for his loss.