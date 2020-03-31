Pine Bluff city officials layout new curfew due to people ignoring social distancing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders held a news conference today to get the citizens there up to speed on the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Shirley Washington brought in several speakers including Jefferson Regional Memorial Center’s (JRMC) – CEO Brian Thomas. He says there are 33 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, and JRMC is still taking care of a number of patients. As for the city’s new curfew law, it was put in place because some people ignored social distancing.

“One of the reasons I supported the Mayor with the curfew is I didn’t think our citizens were respecting this social distancing and so I just want to reiterate this is a very serious situation that we’re dealing with and we at the Pine Bluff Police Station are going to do everything we can to make sure we get through this situation safely,” said Pine Bluff Police Chief Sergeant Kelvin.

The curfew is every day from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. There’s another daily curfew for people 17 and younger from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Also JRMC is offering screening for COVID-19.

If you want to make an appointment call 870-541-4911.