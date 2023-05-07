PINE BLUFF, Ark. – May marks nearly 3 decades since a teen went missing in Pine Bluff, and on Sunday family and friends said they’re still searching for answers.

A special balloon release was held for Cleashindra Hall who disappeared 29 years ago.

The Pine Bluff teen was last seen on May 9, 1994, two weeks before her graduation from Watson Chapel High School.

The case has never been solved, and her mother Laurell said it gets harder as the years go by.

“My husband and I will turn 66 years old this year and every week for the past month we’ve gone to somebody’s funeral and one day it’s going to be ours and I want to know what happened before we leave.”

The release was held at the St. Peter’s Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.

If you have in information that can help lead to some answers, please call the Pine Bluff Police Department.