PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff community is mourning the loss of a 9-year-veteran on Sunday of the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services team due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, Engineer Cory Collins began his career in the fire service in 2012, assigned to Station 6 in the Dollarway area.

Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later time.