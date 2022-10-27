PINE BLUFF, Ark – After 5 years with no answers as to who killed their son, a Pine Bluff family is calling on the community to speak up if they know who killed their son, Chauncy Long.

Pine Bluff Police Department say on Oct. 22, 2017, Long was shot outside his apartment complex on West Short 3rd Street and later died at the hospital. The case has remained cold ever since, with no arrest made.

Long’s father Clarence Long says there hasn’t been a day that’s gone by where he hasn’t thought of his only son, who would be 23 years old if still alive.

“He never became a man. You know he had just turned 18, 2 days from turning 18-years-old and he never really got to live his life,” Long said.

Long’s frustration over his son’s death has only grown over the years, as the person responsible has yet to be caught.

“The detectives say they still have leads, and the case is still open and never going until it’s closed,” Long said.

Long says he was told that his son was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was killed

“The police say they don’t think it was meant for him, and god that’s the bad part knowing it wasn’t meant for him,” Long said.

Long says Chauncy was a good son and person who never got in trouble in school or in the community, having an entire life ahead of him.

“He was a senior in high school, and he was saying how he wanted to go to college and be a philosopher,” Long said.

Long hopes that someone will speak up if they know who is responsible so his son can finally get justice.

Anyone with information can call investigators anonymously at (870) 730-2090.