PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Many people in Pine Bluff will have some help for the holidays thanks to the newly opened food pantry on Commerce Road.

The First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry held a celebration and distributed about a thousand packs of food Sunday afternoon.

The pantry has moved to the new permanent location after five years of serving the community.

Director Debra Allen says she has been working towards this day for years and oversaw today’s distribution and ribbon cutting.

“its been a long haul and a lot of praying but we finally have made it, so i’m at my open house today for the pantry its been a long road but its worth it.”(runs :14)

The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff band performed as a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Around 60 volunteers helped organize and distribute the food and other household supplies.