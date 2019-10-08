UPDATE: Arrest made in Pine Bluff homicide

UPDATE:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff Police have arrested the man wanted in connection to the death of Angel Sebring.

Daniel Jones was taken into custody Oct. 7.

Details surrounding his arrest have not been released.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Original story:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Local police are offering a substantial reward for any information that helps them arrest and convict a homicide suspect.

Daniel Jones is wanted in connection with the murder of Angel Sebring whose body was located under an overpass on Oct. 3.

Anyone with information concerning Jones’ location is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.