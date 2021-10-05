Pine Bluff honors police detective killed in the line of duty on anniversary of his death

PINE BLUFF, Ar. — Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since a Pine Bluff Detective was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The city of Pine Bluff along with local officials and the community came together for a ceremony to honor Kevin Collins and his work in the community.

Kevin Collins, mother said she did not want to do a candlelight vigil or a balloon release, she said that’s more intimate and for family and friends.

Tuesday she said she wanted to do something to honor her son and his love for his city, and she’s enlisting the help of the community to do just that.

“Proclaim that this day will be known as Officer Kevin Collins Remembrance Day in the city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas,” City of Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said.

Tuesday, October 5th was a somber moment for family and friends of 5-year veteran and Pine Bluff detective Kevin Collins.



Collins was shot and killed during an investigation that turned into a shootout outside of a hotel in Pine Bluff.

Tuesday more than 100 people gathered outside the police department to remember the detective who was a fixture in the community.



“It’s wonderful, I expected a few people,” mother, Donna Hobbs said. “This crowd is tremendous and that shows that if you allow yourself to be a part of your community and that you give to the community, the community will give back to you.”



Collins’s family was present with a Medal of Honor from the American Police Hall of Fame.

“I can’t even really put it into words, just overjoyed, blessed and thankful,” Hobbs said.

During her remarks, Hobbs asked the community to help with a coat drive in her son’s name befitting local elementary students.

“This man came to me and said counselor so and so say it’s a kid that don’t have socks, a coat, different things,” Hobbs said. “Wintertime was a serious time for him.”

New coats and other donations will be accepted on October 20th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at New Life Church in Jefferson Square. If you’re unable to make it then, you can call the Pine Bluff Police Department to arrange a pick-up or drop-off.

There was also another surprise announced.



“We will move forward with honoring him, with naming our new training Acamdey the Kevin Collins Pine Bluff Police Department training academy,” Mayor Shirley Washington said.

His family was taken away by this decision.



“My son was about training, learning all that you could learn and then sharing it with others to make a difference,” Hobbs said. “Man, that’s the best tribute that anybody in the world could have given.”

Also in honor of Collins, a scholarship in his name will go toward a UAPB student in criminal justice. The $100,000 endowed scholarship fund was raised very quickly. Hobbs said the money will go to someone who is dedicating time towards the Jefferson County community.