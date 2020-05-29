City of Pine Bluff lifting COVID-19 curfew

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The City of Pine Bluff released this news release today announcing the lifting of the city curfew put in place due to COVID-19.

Here is the full release:

“Effective Monday June 1st the City of Pine Bluff will lift the curfew associated with the COVID 19 virus. The juvenile curfew that has been city ordinance for many years will be the only curfew still in effect.

City officials are still asking the public to follow the guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health such as washing their hands often, and avoiding large gatherings.

As always, be safe when in public. Wear a mask if a business requires one or if you are worried about your safety. Also, if you have fever or flu like symptoms, please see a doctor.”