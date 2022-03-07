PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington discussed ways the city grew last year in Monday’s “State of the City” address.

“Pine Bluff is at a critical moment,” Washington said.

Pine Bluff, which is south of Little Rock and home to UAPB, found ways to grow in healthcare, business and infrastructure despite the city dealing with the pandemic.

Healthcare advancements included health facilities opening, including an oncology center. Tyson expanded its plant operations, and medical marijuana dispensary Good Day Farm announced it would set up shop.

The project “Downtown Streetscape” added to the city’s infrastructural gains.

“It expanded sidewalks downtown, added new light fixtures and landscaping,” Washington said.

Washington pointed to a “Go Forward” program passed last month as a needed catalyst for building renewal downtown.

“‘Go Forward Pine Bluff’ assisted with stabilizing three buildings on Main Street,” Washington said.



Washington said a new coroner’s office and health unit opening this year are indicators 2022 will feature additional growth for the city.

“United and focused, Pine Bluff will flourish,” Washington said.