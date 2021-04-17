Pine Bluff mother accused of killing her 15-year-old son

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Weeks after the death of a 15-year-old boy, his mother is now being charged with his murder.

15-year-old Dominic Pullum was killed March 27th. Just before 4 am, Pine Bluff Police responded to the 1500 block of East 42nd Avenue for a possible shooting. There they found Pullum lying lifeless, face down in his carport with a gunshot wound in his back. His mother, 34-year-old Gwendolyn Spencer, arrived at the scene moments later and told police her side of the story.

According to the affidavit, Spencer claims she had arrived home that night around 3 am when she heard Dominic call out “momma”. She says she found him looking “faint” in the laundry room, where she says he collapsed. She adds that her two other sons were also in the home at the time, asleep in bed. In a later interview, Spencer tells police that she called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers she thought her son had been shot. Spencer claims she tried to get help from a next-door neighbor but didn’t get a response, so she then drove to a friend’s house in Dollarway.

Although Spencer claims there wasn’t a gun in the home and she never fired a shot, police found something different. Soon after the incident, a 9mm handgun was found on a street Spencer drove to get to her friend’s house. The handgun’s make and model matched a shell casing police found in Spencer’s laundry room after searching the home. April 15th, Spencer was arrested for the murder of her son.

This isn’t her first brush with the law. According to court documents, in 2016 Spencer’s mother petitioned for her to be “involuntarily committed” for being an “unfit mother”. The petition claims Spencer acted like “the Devil be in her”, that she fought an 11-year-old, and even set a fire in her own home in retaliation against a boyfriend. Spencer has also previously faced aggravated assault and first-degree battery charges and in 2017 was accused of hitting a juvenile with her car.

If convicted, Spencer faces a minimum of 10 to 40 years in prison.