PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff has officially announced its selection as police chief.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington announced on Monday afternoon that Lloyd Franklin, Sr. will be the city’s new police chief.

Franklin has served as interim chief since July 2021.

Franklin has worked in law enforcement for three decades, with much of his time with Arkansas State Police before signing on with the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Franklin was also previously appointed state fire marshal in 2000, enforcing and overseeing Arkansas Fire Prevention Code.