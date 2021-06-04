Pine Bluff native celebrated as new Chief of Police for U.S. Park Service

PINE BLUFF – There’s a new Chief of Police for the United States Park Service who is also a Pine Bluff Native.

A reception for Pamala A. Smith was held Friday night in Pine Bluff at the home of Justice Delton Wright.

There was a big turn out to congratulate the first African American woman to lead the park police in the agency’s 230-year history.

Chief Smith is a graduate of the University at Pine Bluff.

Park service police protect the public, national parks and the nation’s most iconic landmarks around the country.

