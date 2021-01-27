Pine Bluff police announce addition of public service kiosks in community

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department announced Wednesday two public service kiosks will be dispersed within the community.

Officials say one kiosk will be in the Wal-Mart Supercenter and the other will be in Super 1 Foods at 28th and Hazel.

Police say the kiosks will allow the department to get information out to the community quickly. The kiosks are linked to the internet and can be updated in real-time to broadcast information ranging from announcements of upcoming events to threats to the public. The kiosks can also alert the public to wanted persons and let people known when wanted persons are captured.

Pine Bluff police say while many people use social media, the kiosks allow people who do not use social media to see the information.