PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police have arrested three teens in connection with a June 9 deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in the city.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said it had arrested 19-year-old Damonte Harris as well as a 16 and 17-year-old. All three are each facing a charge of capital murder, with police saying all three will be tried as adults.

Damonte Harris booking photo (Image courtesy Jefferson County Detention Center)

Police said Harris was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center and the other two into the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police were called to the intersection of North Hazel and Havis Street at 12:40 a.m. on June 9 after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers said they found a car in an empty lot north of the intersection with a 17-year-old man in the front seat.

Officers said the teen had sustained an apparent gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He was later declared dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

Due to his age, the victim’s name was not released by authorities.

Investigators said they are still seeking one more person in connection with the murder. They ask anyone with information call the department’s detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This was the city’s 10th homicide of 2023.