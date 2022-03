PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas troopers said that a 10-month-old child was found after a man fled a crash scene with the toddler Friday morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police, a Pine Bluff police officer responded to a crash in the area of West 28th Ave around 4 a.m.

After arriving, authorities said a man was seen fleeing with the toddler in his arms, while another injured person was left at the scene.