Pine Bluff Police Department investigating homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened today, April 23 around 2:00 p.m.

Officers responded to 103 Talkbot in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man lying inside the house.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released once a positive identity is made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department.

There is also a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects. Information can be shared via Facebook as well.