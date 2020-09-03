Pine Bluff Police investigate deadly shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, it happened on the 3100 block of Lilac St. around 2pm.

Officers found the victim, 69-year-old Horance Harrington, on the ground outside the home.

Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

This is the city’s 19th homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300.