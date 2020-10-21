Pine Bluff Police investigate Tuesday night homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night.

According to a press release, it happened on the 4100 block of S. Olive Street around 9:15pm.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old who appeared to have been shot inside a car.

Right now, there is no suspect information, and the name of the victim has not been released.

This is the city’s 23rd homicide in 2020.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300