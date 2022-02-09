PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Park Place that has left one man dead.

According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a white Dodge Challenger parked in front of a home.

Police say his body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Pine Bluff police at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is the 4th homicide for Pine Bluff since the beginning of 2022.