Pine Bluff police investigating deadly hit and run Thursday morning

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating a deadly hit and run overnight.

According to investigators, police responded to reports of a person who was lying in the roadway around Phillips and Dollarway Road at about 1:53 a.m. on Thursday.

The person was identified as 45-year-old Tyrone McClinton who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person walking with McClinton told police that as they were walking along Dollarway Road two vehicles passed by at a high rate of speed with one vehicle hitting McClinton but not stopping.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the driver who struck McClinton is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.