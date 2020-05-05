Pine Bluff police investigating homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — (News release) On May 4, around 6:00 p.m., Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a shooting at 33rd & Hazel. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Elvis Kendal with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

It is still early in the investigation. There is no suspect information at this time. The circumstances leading to homicide are also unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at the contact information listed below. This will be the 10th homicide for the city.

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/