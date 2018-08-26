Pine Bluff Police Investigating Homicide

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



PINE BLUFF, Ark. -- A man is dead after being shot Sunday morning, police are looking for three or four men.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 10:00 a.m.

There they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but died during surgery.

Police believe three to four men walked up to the victim from 18th Street and began firing.

They fled east on 18th.

A motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still early and Detectives are conducting interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

This is the 13th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2018.

