PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting which has left two teens dead and one injured.

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that the incident happened at a house on the 2300 block of West 17th near Hazel Street around 5:30 p.m.

#BREAKING 2 dead in a drive-by shooting in Pine Bluff on West 17th Street. One victim is female, and the other victim is a juvenile male. Another man was injured, and police say he has non-life-threatening injuries. Pine Bluff Police are investigating. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/Dv1WDCq4NE — Caroline Derby (@CarolineWDerby) July 17, 2023

Officials said that a 14-year-old female and 17-year-old male are dead, and an 18-year-old male is listed as in serious condition.

Police said that the incident happened when a vehicle drove by and shot someone outside of the passenger side window.

Officers said that the two males were shot outside the home and the female was struck by a bullet in the living room.

Anyone with information is asked to called detectives at 870-730-2106 or 870-730-2090.

Officials said that these are the 13th and 14th homicides in Pine Bluff in 2023.

This investigation is ongoing, please check back for updates.