Pine Bluff Police Investigating Third Deadly Shooting in Less Than Two Days
PINE BLUFF, Ark. - Pine Bluff police are investigating the city's third homicide in less than two days.
Police say 26-year-old Corey Pitts was found lying on South Poplar Street just before 9:30 Monday night. He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.
After questioning witnesses, police believe Pitts was shot during an altercation with 29-year-old Jamaine Shepherd.
Shepherd was arrested and faces a first degree murder charge.
This is Pine Bluff's 15th homicide of 2018.
Two other fatal shootings happened less than 48 hours before it. The first happened at around 10:15 Sunday morning. The second was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday.
