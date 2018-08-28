Pine Bluff Police Investigating Third Deadly Shooting in Less Than Two Days

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - Pine Bluff police are investigating the city's third homicide in less than two days.

Police say 26-year-old Corey Pitts was found lying on South Poplar Street just before 9:30 Monday night. He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.

After questioning witnesses, police believe Pitts was shot during an altercation with 29-year-old Jamaine Shepherd.

Shepherd was arrested and faces a first degree murder charge.

This is Pine Bluff's 15th homicide of 2018.

Two other fatal shootings happened less than 48 hours before it. The first happened at around 10:15 Sunday morning. The second was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday.