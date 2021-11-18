Pine Bluff police investigating Thursday night deadly shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night that has left one person dead.

According to investigators, officers responding to reports of a shooting just before 8 pm in the 400 block of 13th Avenue discovered an adult male dead on the ground in front of a home.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

His body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab

This is the 26th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.