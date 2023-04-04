PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department is mourning the death of one of their own.

According to a post from the department, Officer Crystal Wyrick passed away on Monday.

Wyrick was a 5-year-veteran with the department and was assigned to the swing shift patrol division.

A video posted Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page shows fellow officers saluting as her remains were escorted to a waiting vehicle.

Multiple posts on the department’s page concerning Wyrick’s death show an outpouring of condolences from the local community and other police agencies.

Police officials noted that Officer Wyrick did not die in the line of duty.