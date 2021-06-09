Pine Bluff Police: One dead in city’s 10th homicide of the year

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating after a homicide Tuesday night.

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of someone lying in the road in the area of 200 West 8th Ave. around 7:18 pm.

Police found 38 year old Jason Anderson with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the roadway between 7th and 8th Avenues.

Anderson was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

The identity of the shooter or shooters and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation.

This is the 10th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.