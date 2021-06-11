Pine Bluff Police: One dead, one arrested in shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating after a homicide Thursday night.

According to investigators, officers responded to an apartment complex at 2200 S. Hazel around 9:08 p.m. about a shooting.

Police found 43 year old Kevin Brazell with apparent gunshot wounds, lying in the parking lot near the Northeast corner of the apartment building.

Brazell was pronounced dead at the scene.

48 year old Vincent Peal was arrested at the scene for the homicide. After being questioned by detectives, he was booked into the Jefferson County jail for 1st degree murder.

This is the 11th homicide for Pine Bluff this year.