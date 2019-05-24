Local News

Pine Bluff Police search for robbery suspect

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 04:54 PM CDT

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Police are asking for your help finding a man wanted for multiple robberies. 

Officials believe Dan A. Shelton, Jr. robbed elderly ladies who were in their driveways after shopping. The ladies were knocked down and had their purses taken, according to police. 

If you see Shelton or know where he may be, contact the Pine Bluff Police Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook messenger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected