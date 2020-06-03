Pine Bluff Police searching for missing man

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Officials say Toney Bishop, 57, was last seen by family members on March 30 in the area of Utah Street.

Police say Bishop suffers from depression and is known to frequently visit Altheimer and Sherrill.

Bishop is 6 foot 1 inch and weighs about 150 pounds. Bishop also wears glasses.

If you see Bishop or know where he may be, call the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. You can also share information on the Pine Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page.