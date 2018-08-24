Update: Pine Bluff Police Find Parents of Lost Child
Update:
According to Pine Bluff Police, the parents of the toddler found overnight have been located.
PBPD thanks the community for their help spreading the word.
Original Story:
PINE BLUFF, Ark- Pine Bluff police are asking for the public's help to identify a child officers found at 26th/Locust in Pine Bluff around 3:00 A.M. this morning.
According to the department's Facebook page, the child is 2-years-old.
Details are limited at this time.
If you know anything about who this child may be or who his parents are, you're asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 541-5300
More Stories
-
Two teens have been found safe, after missing for two days from …
-
The Friday night lights are shining bright and action is underway at…
-
According to a news release sent Friday by the Cleburne County…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.