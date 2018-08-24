Local News

Update: Pine Bluff Police Find Parents of Lost Child

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 05:43 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 10:16 AM CDT

Update:

According to Pine Bluff Police, the parents of the toddler found overnight have been located. 

PBPD thanks the community for their help spreading the word.

Original Story:

PINE BLUFF, Ark-  Pine Bluff police are asking for the public's help to identify a child officers found at 26th/Locust in Pine Bluff around 3:00 A.M. this morning. 

According to the department's Facebook page, the child is 2-years-old.

Details are limited at this time. 

If you know anything about who this child may be or who his parents are, you're asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 541-5300

