Pine Bluff public transport receives funding from CARES Act

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $2.2M will go to the Pine Bluff Transit, the city’s bus service, to help with the COVID-19 response.



The funds are part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) that Trump signed in the end of March.



Pine Bluff Transit plans to use the money for transit operations, capital expenses, preventive maintenance, paratransit (handicap rider needs) and services and equipment needed during the COVID-19 public health emergency.