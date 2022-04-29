PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Big changes are coming to Pine Bluff that will help with the issue of flooding.

The City is receiving $32 million from the United States Department of Agriculture to invest in infrastructure.

Hazel Street is one of the many streets in Pine Bluff that gets flooded.

Neighbors say damage happens very often when it rains hard.

Traci Walker has lived in the area for over 20 years and say “it floods to the point where we have cars stuck.”

Walker is happy to know funds are coming to the city to fix the problem.

The money is coming from the 96 million dollars given to the state from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for watershed projects.

State Representative, Vivian Flowers says along with the flooding, drainage issues are a separate problem.

“We had a flash flood, and I was driving down the street and I had to take some curves because I would see other cars going through the water.”

When the flooding and drainage problems are fixed in the future, Flowers say this will create economic growth in Pine Bluff.

Flowers say the project has been approved by the Biden administration and is making strides to get started. Representative Flowers expects the project to be complete or close to it in the next 3-to-4-years.

This timeline excited Traci Walker because she doesn’t “have to find a different avenue to get home.”