PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Success in a multi-discipline creative arts event will have some Pine Bluff-area students traveling to Boston in July.

The Afro-Academics, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, also called the ACT-SO, is a youth initiative by the NAACP. The Pine Bluff competition held earlier this month had gold winners in six categories.

Gold winners score between 95 and 100 in their respective categories.

With their win, the competitors will participate in the national ACT-SO, held the week of July 24 in conjunction with the annual NAACP convention in Boston.

The students and their categories are:

Zack King from Watson Chapel High School in the Music/Instrumental-Contemporary.

Angel Holloway from Pine Bluff High School in Sculpture.

Emarie Mahogany Watson from Watson Chapel High School won in two categories, Written-Poetry and Short Story.

Felicia Jones from Watson Chapel High School also won in two categories, Painting and Drawing.

The Pine Bluff NAACP is raising funds for the student’s trip to the national competition.