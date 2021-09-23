Pipeline rupture in Calhoun County, Sheriff’s Office issuing emergency alert, 60 people displaced

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. — A pipeline containing anhydrous ammonia was ruptured Thursday night in Calhoun County between Harrell and Hampton, according to law enforcement and the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

The local ADEM coordinator reported 60 residents were evacuated from the area east of Highway 167.

30 residents went to the shelter at Hampton High School and 30 residents went to the shelter at Hampton First Baptist Church.

They are expected to be able to go home tomorrow, according to ADEM.

Emergency coordinators are advising people in the west side of Hampton to shelter in place until the gas is out of the area.

Highway 278, from Banks through Harrell to Hampton is also closed due to the rupture.

Those in the vicinity are advised to leave windows closed and not use outside air.

Responders have stopped the gas leak, according to a spokesperson for the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

Latresha Woodruff with ADEM says workers with a gravel company are believed to have been digging in an area east of Hampton when they struck the pipeline, causing the leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is a key ingredient in fertilizer.

Under normal temperature and pressure, anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas with a sharp, penetrating odor.