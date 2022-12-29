BALD KNOB, Ark. – The Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob has become the latest victim of pipes that burst due to the recent freezing temps around the state.

Just about every room in the Powell Funeral Home suffered water damage and now the recovery process is in full effect.

Owner, Tyler Hyatt says it was like walking through a rain forest when he first arrived to see the damage caused by the burst pipe.

“Water coming from every nook and cranny above,” Hyatt said.

One of the only rooms with no damage in the funeral home is the chapel. Damage was done to the complete upstairs living quarters. The bulk of the damage downstairs was in out display rooms.

Hyatt said about two-thirds of the caskets in the display room were destroyed.

“Fortunately, at the time we had no deceased here. So, I’m thankful for that,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt’s guess is that it will cost in excess of 150-thousand dollars to repair everything, but he is thinking positive.

“As sickening as it is, it’s just stuff. Nobody was hurt. We’ve persevered through tough times before and we’ll do so again,” Hyatt said.

As far as destruction is concerned, Hyatt says this ranks number one for the Powell Funeral Home, but thankfully better days are ahead because insurance will take care of the damage.

Hyatt says they have assured him that Powell Funeral Home is covered.