‘Playing with Produce’ fundraiser for Booker T. Washington elementary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Each Thursday the month of April, you can learn to cook unique dishes from local chefs while your money goes toward helping elementary school students.

Booker T. Washington Elementary near the south main neighborhood is a community school.

Programs help students as well as their parents. The fundraiser ‘Playing with produce’ is raising money to help educate, and teach students about nutrition and cooking over the summer.

The Arkansas Local Food Network is now sponsoring it. Buying a $40 dollar ticket will pay for a box filled with produce and ingredients so you can follow a live zoom cooking demonstration.

This week’s feature is eggs, and the El Sur food truck will be demonstrating how to make breakfast tacos.

“Kids can understand the importance of the nutrition of an egg. even a tortilla and avocado. it’s something so simple to make. it’s like the same time to make a waffle, and this is more nutritious,” Luis Vasquez, owner, El Sur food truck said.

You can buy a ticket HERE.