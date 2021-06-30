Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday night shooting in Pine Bluff

by: Chris Counts

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police are investigating after finding a juvenile dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

According to Pine Bluff investigators, officers responding to calls in the 2700 block of West 27th Avenue regarding a shooting discovered the victim.

A juvenile suspect is in custody and is currently being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Pine Bluff.

Authorities say the suspect is being held on a possible charge of second-degree murder.

This is the 13th homicide for 2021 in Pine Bluff.

