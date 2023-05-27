STAMPS, Ark. – Arkansas State Police detectives are investigating after a Saturday morning shooting left one teen dead and another injured.

According to ASP troopers, officers with the Stamps Police Department were called regarding gunshots at a block party on 2nd Street shortly before 1:30 A.M.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that two people had been shot during the incident and were transported to a local hospital.

Troopers said that 18-year-old Jaquarious D. Easter of Waldo later died from his injuries, while a 16-year-old is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-777-4641.