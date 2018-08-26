Police: 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times

Local News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock Police confirm that a 17-year-old has been shot multiple times.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Geyer Springs Road.

At last check, authorities say the teen was listed in serious condition.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

According to LRPD, this incident is not related to the safety scare at War Memorial Stadium which happened earlier in the evening.

